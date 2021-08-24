CN2 Hometown Hero – Scott Lyons

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Sometimes our local heroes do not wear a badge or uniform, instead they work behind the scenes.

That describes our latest CN2 Hometown Hero. Not only has this man donated his money and time to make sure children in the Tega Cay area have a merry Christmas, but He’s also battling terminal cancer.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil shares more of this hero’s decision to lift the spirits of others through exercising and giving back.

CN2 Hometown Hero is sponsored by Elrod Pope Law Firm in Rock Hill.