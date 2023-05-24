CN2 Hometown Hero – Rock Hill City Volunteers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the City of Rock Hill you will often see every day people volunteering their time to help others.

it may be a small act of kindness, or it may be hundreds working together to help a major event.

As a way to say thank you for their hard work the city holds an annual Appreciation dinner.

CN2 was there and wanted to also thank the many volunteers for their service by naming them as the latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

