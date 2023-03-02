CN2 Hometown Hero – RH Homeland Security Coordinator Tom Glenn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tom Glenn, Rock Hill’s Coordinator of Homeland Security, is set to retire in just a few weeks.

He served the City for more than 20 years, acting as a liaison to several agencies, including York County, South Carolina Highway Patrol, York County Emergency Management, and more.

Glenn says he’ll miss the sense of “comradery” he felt in his position, but is looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

While Glenn is honored to be named a CN2 Hometown Hero, and says he appreciates the recognition, the one thing he cares most about is serving the people of Rock Hill.