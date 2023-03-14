CN2 Hometown Hero – One Turkish women uses a tragedy as a chance for good

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated Turkey back in February leaving an impact on many, including one Rock Hill women. Arzu Uranli is a Turkish native and the Resident Services Director at Westminster Towers here in Rock Hill. When she heard of the news, she wanted to bring awareness to the community by holding a Turkish Festival to raise funds for relief groups in Turkey, we will have more on that later in the story.

However, due to her wanting to support Turkey during a time of need by bringing Turkish culture to Rock Hill we were happy to celebrate her as our latest Hometown Hero.

Right after news broke about Turkey many of Uranlis co-workers and residents visited or made donations to show solidarity. After the over whelming support, she wanted to do something to give back to the community that also helped those in Turkey, and she decided to hold a Turkish festival. At the festival there will be Turkish food, music, dancing workshops, and more. We spoke to Uranli and she told us why it is important that we take tragedy and turn it too good.

“If there is life there is hope and if you feel the pain, you are alive if you feel someone else’s pain, you are human and so I believe there will be so much human touch. It makes me a little emotional, but I believe there will be a great discovery for everyone who attends there.”

The Turkish Festival will take place on March 16th and will be from 1PM to 4PM at Westminster Towers. There will be Turkish music and traditional dancing. There will also be Turkish food and the chance to buy from Turkish vendors. All the proceeds will go to Samaritan’s Purse.

If you want to have a sneak peek of some of what you might find at the event, Uranli gives us a tour of what’s to come.

A Glimpse of Turkish Delight