YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Meet Houston (Buddy) Motz. He’s our latest CN2 Hometown Hero. And here’s why.

Motz fought in Vietnam and years later, continued to serve on the York County Council.

Motz also wrote a book that combines over 180 letters he wrote during his deployment overseas, as well as his Vietnam war experiences.

And today, he teaches history.

In the video above, learn more about this war hero and what he’s doing now to preserve those memories.

Thank you, Buddy Motz for your service!