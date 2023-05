ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -It is one thing to have a job, but to love it, is something special.

For the Food Services Manager with the York County Council on Aging

the passion he has to serve senior citizens nutritious food shines bright and its getting noticed.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil introduces us to our latest CN2 Hometown Hero who is serving up love, more than 400 times a day.

