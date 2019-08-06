CN2 Hometown Hero: David Harmon Leaves A Lasting Legacy That Won’t Be Forgotten

After 25 years of service in the York County area and 18 years serving as the Assistant County Manager – David Harmon is retiring. His legacy in the county will not soon be forgotten.

Professionally, colleagues say he is best known for his work with the county’s new government center, engineering projects and improvements within the public works department. But what people recognize the most about Harmon is his dedication to the community along with his loyal and giving spirit.

Before his big retirement send off – CN2’s Rachel Richardson was there to give him one more big surprise. See all the fun in the video above.