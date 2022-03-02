CN2 Hometown Heroes – Captain Will Reap and Detective Josh Hines

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Captain Will Reap of the Fort Mill Police Department. He was named the Criminal Investigator of the Year. Captain Reap began his career back in 1999 as a volunteer with the Clover Rescue Squad, in 2004 he became a Police Officer with the City of Chester Police Department and in 2006 he was hired by Fort Mill. He served on the Multi Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit until 2010 when he was shot in the line of duty.

Congratulations to Investigator Josh Hines of the Clover Police Department. He was named the Narcotics Investigator of the Year, Investigator Hines started his public service career as an EMT with the Chester County EMS. Hines began his law enforcement career with the Clover Police Department back in 2017. In 2020 Investigator Hines was selected to join the York County Multi Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, over the past two years he won honors including the Clover Police Department Patrol Officer, as well as Officer of the Year.

These two men have served the tri-county in many roles and, it is only fitting to make them both our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.