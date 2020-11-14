CN2 High School Football Digital Scoreboard

The South Carolina High School League Football State Playoffs kick off tonight. Northwestern, South Pointe, Chester, and Andrew Jackson, are all playing in round one. The other teams playing one more Friday night football game to wrap up their seasons.
Northwestern 51
Hillcrest 21 – CN2 Game of the Week
South Pointe 34
Greenwood 31 (2 OT) – CN2 Sports Coverage
Daniel 62
Chester 30
Marion 33
Andrew Jackson 21
Clover 23
York 21
Indian Land 27
Marlboro County 20
Lewisville 27
Ridge Spring-Monetta 20
Great Falls 40
Buford 22
Tune into CN2 Sports on Monday to watch highlights from the Greenwood vs. South Pointe football game.
And you can catch all the gridiron glory from the CN2 Game of the Week every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only on CN2 Xtra, which is Comporium channel 103 and 1103.