CN2 High School Football Digital Scoreboard

The South Carolina High School League Football State Playoffs kick off tonight. Northwestern, South Pointe, Chester, and Andrew Jackson, are all playing in round one. The other teams playing one more Friday night football game to wrap up their seasons.

Northwestern 51

Hillcrest 21 – CN2 Game of the Week

South Pointe 34

Greenwood 31 (2 OT) – CN2 Sports Coverage

Daniel 62

Chester 30

Marion 33

Andrew Jackson 21

Clover 23

York 21

Indian Land 27

Marlboro County 20

Lewisville 27

Ridge Spring-Monetta 20

Great Falls 40

Buford 22

Tune into CN2 Sports on Monday to watch highlights from the Greenwood vs. South Pointe football game.

And you can catch all the gridiron glory from the CN2 Game of the Week every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only on CN2 Xtra, which is Comporium channel 103 and 1103.