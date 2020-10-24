CN2 High School Football Digital Scoreboard: Week 5

Covid-19 has proved to be this season’s toughest opponent for high school athletics. Unfortunately, due to COVID issues, Nation Ford, Clover, Fort Mill, and Lewisville were all sidelined in Week 5 of high school football.



Northwestern 35, Rock Hill 21 – CN2 Game of the Week

South Pointe 21, York 7 – CN2 Sports Coverage

Legion Collegiate 24, Blacksburg 12

Indian Land 48, Lancaster 13

Catawba Ridge 21, Chester 9

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0

Lewisville 2, McBee 0

Lewisville won 2-0 due to a forfeit win over the McBee Panthers, who canceled the game with the Lions Friday morning due to the team having individuals affiliated with the football program test positive for COVID-19.

Tune into CN2 Sports on Monday to watch highlights from the South Pointe vs. York football game. Plus, you’ll hear from York Football Head coach, Dean Boyd.

And you can catch all the gridiron glory from the CN2 Game of the Week every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only on CN2 Xtra, which is COmporium channel 103 and 1103.