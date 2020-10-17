CN2 High School Football Digital Scoreboard: Week 4

Gaffney 38, Clover 10

York 42, Lancaster 14

Fairfield Central 53, Chester 40

Great Falls 8, McBee 6

Lamar 34, Lewisville 16

Legion Collegiate 28, Landrum 14

In CN2 Sports on Monday, Sports Reporter Morgan Cox will break down the Rock Hill vs. Ridgeview football game that went into double overtime. We will also hear from Rock Hill Head Coach, Bubba Pittman.

You can catch all of the tackles and touchdowns from the CN2 Game of the Week on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday on Comporium channel 103 & 1103.

