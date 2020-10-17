CN2 High School Football Digital Scoreboard: Week 4

Week 4 of high school football kicked off this Friday. Here are the results from our tri-county high schools.
Ridge View 47, Rock Hill 44 (2 OT) – CN2 Sports Coverage
Northwestern 17, South Pointe 3 – CN2 Xtra Game of the Week
Fairfield Central 53, Chester 40
Great Falls 8, McBee 6
Lamar 34, Lewisville 16
Legion Collegiate 28, Landrum 14
In CN2 Sports on Monday, Sports Reporter Morgan Cox will break down the Rock Hill vs. Ridgeview football game that went into double overtime. We will also hear from Rock Hill Head Coach, Bubba Pittman.
You can catch all of the tackles and touchdowns from the CN2 Game of the Week on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday on Comporium channel 103 & 1103.
Don’t forget to submit your CN2 Athlete of the Week nominations! CN2’s Athlete of the Week airs every Friday on CN2 News!