CN2 High School Football Digital Scoreboard: Week 4

Week 4 of high school football kicked off this Friday. Here are the results from our tri-county high schools.

Ridge View 47, Rock Hill 44 (2 OT) – CN2 Sports Coverage 

Northwestern 17, South Pointe 3 – CN2 Xtra Game of the Week 

Catawba Ridge 14, Indian Land 0
Nation Ford 35, White Knoll 6
Boiling Springs 63, Fort Mill 0
Gaffney 38, Clover 10
York 42, Lancaster 14

Fairfield Central 53, Chester 40

Great Falls 8, McBee 6

Lamar 34, Lewisville 16

Legion Collegiate 28, Landrum 14

In CN2 Sports on Monday, Sports Reporter Morgan Cox will break down the Rock Hill vs. Ridgeview football game that went into double overtime. We will also hear from Rock Hill Head Coach, Bubba Pittman.

You can catch all of the tackles and touchdowns from the CN2 Game of the Week on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday on Comporium channel 103 & 1103.

Don’t forget to submit your CN2 Athlete of the Week nominations! CN2’s Athlete of the Week airs every Friday on CN2 News!

