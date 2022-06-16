CN2 Digital Dashboard – Help Kids Realize Their Dreams

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Join us for Touch A Truck and learn about all the ways York Tech can help remove financial barriers for students and communities.

The York Technical College Foundation has been awarded $50,000 from the Merancas Foundation to establish the Student Hardship Fund to help remove financial barriers that prevent students from continuing their education at a community college.

The Merancas Foundation invests in nonprofits that support those in crisis, provide pathways for adults to achieve self-sufficiency, and help children reach their greatest potential.

Chester EMS is holding a Touch a Truck Event on Saturday, June 25th.

This hands-on-event for kids will allow them to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel and meet the people who serve the community.

There will even be a quiet hour from 9 – 10 AM for the little friends who have special needs and sensitive ears.

The event will continue from 10 AM to 1 PM at 514-A Government Drive.

