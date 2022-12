YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Sheriff’s Office say thieves are targeting Kia & Hyundai cars.

In the past two week 12 cars have been targeted. Of those, four were stolen, three attempted thefts, four break-ins and one of those cars was taken after the owner had left the car running with keys inside for warm up.

Officers say the targeted vehicles have been in Fort Mill & Clover/Lake Wylie areas.