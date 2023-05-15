CN2 Digital Dashboard – The Little Mermaid & Powerhouse Rock Hill Update

WINTHROP UNIVERSITY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Ballet of York County presents “The Little Mermaid”.

The Ballet will run starting this week Thursday, May 18th at 7 PM and continues through the weekend.

It will take place in Johnson Hall Theatre at Winthrop University.

Tickets cost $25 for General Admission and $25 for a Live Stream.

Get your tickets here.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Powerhouse Rock Hill, located within Knowledge Park in Downtown Rock Hill’s University Center, is in the early stages of its slow rollout!

Bareknuckle Barbershop is open on the second floor.

Middle James Brewing Company will hold its grand opening on May 18th and the food hall should open later this summer!

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.