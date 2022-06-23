CN2 Digital Dashboard – Staying Cool with Yoga in the Pool or at the Race Track in Lancaster

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Get outside and cool off at the race track in Lancaster or at the YMCA doing YOCA in the pool! See more below.



The Lancaster Motor-Speedway, known to locals as “the fastest half mile dirt track in the south,” will be back in action for its Hall of Fame Night featuring the Kenneth Deese Memorial Race for the Vintage Division this Saturday, night, June 25th.

The local racing legend will be honored in the Vintage Division and the 2022 class will be inducted into the Lancaster Motor Speedway Hall of Fame that night



YMCA of Upper Palmetto sharing this picture encouraging us to Take a Break from your gym routine and bring it to the pool.

This summer its Aqua Board Yoga Classes have some new times and locations. Such a cool fun way to start your day. Participants can collect their class ticket at the front desk 30 minutes prior to the start of class.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.