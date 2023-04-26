CN2 Digital Dashboard – State line T-Shirts

FORT MILL S.C (CN2 NEWS) – To honor Fort Mill’s 150th birthday, State Line Gear designed a festive t-shirt featuring an antique photograph of Main Street and has committed to donating $5 from every purchase to the local History Museum. To order the shirts go to www.statelinegear.com/150th

