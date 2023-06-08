CN2 Digital Dashboard – Special Olympics Fundraiser, Family Fun Day Saturday, & ChristmasVille Executive Team

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office thanking everyone for stopping by Dunkin Donuts in Indian Land to support the Special Olympics.

You can see plenty of fun involved, you can still make a donation or learn more about the Special Olympics by checking out their website.



ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Warehouses on White in cooperation with the Jr. Woman’s Club of Rock Hill will be hosting a Family Fun Day Saturday June 10th from 2pm until 6pm.

They say the event is to promote community spirit and share information about local services and opportunities for families Activities will include live music, a Bouncy House, Face painting, Food Trucks, and more.

Local nonprofits as well as local businesses will be on hand and proceeds from a raffle will go to local Charities.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville, what some call the heart of Rock Hill happens every in December, thanks to many leaders and volunteers that help make it happen.

This week they presented their 2023 ChristmasVille Executive Team!

Those ladies include 2023 Festival Vice Chair Maddie Williams, Executive Director Allison Hairr Cleveland, and 2023 Festival Chair Alice Williams Davis.

The team leaders are also known as gnomes not too soon to be thinking about the magical experience.