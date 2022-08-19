CN2 Digital Dashboard – Sober or Slammer Campaign Begins

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law Enforcement Officers across the state have kicked off the Labor Day Sober or Slammer Campaign that will last through Tuesday, September 6.

Officers will be on alert for impaired drivers with heavy patrolling and traffic safety check points.

Highway Officials say about 32 people die every day in America in drunk driving crashes making it one death about every 45 minutes.

Labor Day typically marks the end of the Summer Travel Season.

