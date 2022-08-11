CN2 Digital Dashboard – School District Shares Accomplishment Updates & SCETV Town Hall Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Foundation of Fort Mill Schools updates the community on funds raised and spent and the SCETV and Rock Hill will host a Town Hall on mental health and suicide prevention.

The Foundation of Fort Mill Schools is letting the community know what it has accomplish due to the generosity of others.

The Foundation has given around $70,000 to help 92 classrooms at the elementary level to support literacy programs and about $42,000 for 16 scholarships. They are also running Classroom Ready and have begun distributing 600 backpacks filled with school supplies to students around the area.

The South Carolina ETV and the City of Rock Hill are hosting a town hall to discuss mental health and suicide prevention initiatives on Tuesday, August 30th from 5 to 7:30 PM inside the Rock Hill Council Chambers. They are hoping to get the conversation going about mental health and what actions can be taken to help and give hope to people.