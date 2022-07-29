CN2 Digital Dashboard – Rock Hill Teacher Pay Increase, AJ Cheer Needs New Uniform, Summerfest Registration Open

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District increasing teacher salaries by $2,200 and AJ Middle School sets up a Go Fund Me for cheer uniforms and Summerfest 5K Race and Walk are now accepting registrations.

The Rock Hill School District celebrating on social media a pay raise for teachers.

The District says Rock Hill Schools appreciates and values all of its teachers. They said they value their hard work, commitment, and focus on students.

The district says its giving all teachers a salary increase of more than $2,200.

And, a reminder. Students new, and returning, must register for school. See the District’s website for information. Click here.

Andrew Jackson Middle School is looking to raise money for new cheer uniforms for this upcoming season.

The Cheer Coach says the team didn’t have enough uniforms that fit everybody and found out the current uniforms are no longer available.

In fact, the last time the team got new uniforms was more than ten years ago.

They have set up a Go-Fund-Me page asking for donations so the squad can get the uniforms before the start of the season.

The City of York’s Summerfest is less than one month away.

Tender Hearts Ministries is holding a Summerfest 5K and Fun Run – which will take place on Saturday, August 27th in Downtown York.

Proceeds from the race will directly to Tender Hearts Ministries’ Men’s Homeless Shelter.

Sign-up by going to the Ministries Facebook page.

They are also looking for sponsors and vendors.

