CN2 Digital Dashboard – RH Symphony Orchestra Season Closing Concert – Saturday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra is closing out its season by presenting music from the movies Pops Concert.

The Pop Concert will be this Saturday, May 14th at 7:30 PM at South Pointe High School.

The night will pay tribute to classic film scores by John Williams, Richard Rodgers, Bernard Herman and others that are behind such iconic music from West Side Story, Forrest Gump, The Sound of Music, Superman and more.

