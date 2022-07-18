CN2 Digital Dashboard – Rep. Simrill Joins Winthrop Staff and a Book about Ice Cream Breaking Cultural Differences

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –

In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard Representative Gary Simrill has a new role! Simrill has joined the Office of the President as a Special Assistant for Community Engagement.

Pictured are Representative Simrill, Winthrop’s New President Dr. Edward Serna and the University of South Carolina’s new President.

Winthrop and USC are exploring ways to forge a partnerships between the two schools.

And, a veteran of the Iraq War, who now lives here in Rock Hill, has written a children’s book titled – I Scream, You Scream: We All Learn About Ice Cream. This book uses ice cream as a vessel for learning to appreciate and respect diversity, cultural differences, and mixed ethnicities.

Markeeter Knox will launched the book with a LIVE reading this past Saturday and again next Saturday, July 23rd from noon to 3 at Two Scoops in Rock Hill, inside the Common Market.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.