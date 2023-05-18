CN2 Digital Dashboard – Red Rose Festival, Civics 101 Class, & Free Physical

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Red Rose Festival in Lancaster is now underway.

It kicked off on this Thursday, May 18th and will go through Sunday, May 21st.

This is the 16th Annual Red Rose Festival.

There are plenty of activities from music, food, kids’ activities, a car show, and a dog show.

The festival wraps up on Sunday with a performance at the Cultural Arts Center with the Charleston Symphony Concertmaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County is launching a new Civics 101 program.

It will begin on August 17th and is described as an engaging and interactive program to educate Lancaster County Residents about their county government. It’s a 10-week program.

If interested in participating, you need to complete an online application no later than July 28th.

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – MUSC Health Lancaster & Chester Medical Centers teaming up with the Lancaster & Chester County School Districts for the second annual Sports Physical Day.

MUSC Health offered free sports physicals to all student athletes who plan to participate in high school sports during the 2023 – 2024 school year at all 7 high schools in the 2 counties.

Sports physicals are valid for one year, they are required in students want to play a sport, those who attended also received a free t-shirt.

