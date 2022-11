ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill presents Racial Gaps in Income and Wealth with guest speaker – Dr. Laura Ullrich.

Dr. Ullrich will present data on the economic wealth gap and engage in a discussion of possible solutions as we work toward a more equitable world.

Join the conversation tomorrow – Thursday, November 17th at 7 PM.

Click here to sign up. Race and Reconciliation Rock Hill on social media to sign-up.