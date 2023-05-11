CN2 Digital Dashboard – Planet Fitness, Shrine Club, & Free COVID Tests

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A National Survey Finds More than 61% of teenagers admit they struggle with mental health.

That’s why Planet Fitness is offering its High School Summer Pass program, inviting high schoolers between the ages of 14 to 19 to work out for free at any of its more than 2400 Planet Fitness locations throughout the United States and Canada from May 15 through August 31.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Crescent Shrine Club and Master’s Car Club of Rock Hill recently held a car show where more than 90 cars participated and 22-hundred dollars was raised for the Shriners Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – DHEC Continues Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests at Health Departments Across the State.

Leaders say even though the federal Public Health Emergency status for COVID-19 is officially ending this Thursday, May 11, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inventory of Rapid Tests has been refreshed and kits are available for free at most DHEC health clinics throughout the state.

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.