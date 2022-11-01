CN2 Digital Dashboard – Native American Studies Celebrates 17 Years, Ford Named SC Victim Advocate

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Solicitor’s Office partners with Sheriff Deputy to create a reading program, Native American Studies celebrates 17 years and Lisa Ford is SC Victim Advocate of the Year!
- Congrats to Lisa Ford is South Carolina’s Victim Advocate of the Year.
Ford is with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Ford is described as someone who pours her heart and soul into everything does especially for the victims on her caseload.
- The Rock Hill Juvenile office within the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has partnered with York County Sheriff’s Deputy Lofton to create a reading program to help young people who are participating in the juvenile diversion programs.
Books are being collected and vetted before going on the shelf.
Young people will have thirty days to complete five books and then earn a reward for their accomplishment.
- USC Lancaster kicks-off its 17th Annual Native American Studies Celebration.
It starts on this Tuesday, November 1st through Wednesday, November 16.
During this time there will be several presenters discussing the theme of Native American Popular Culture in movies, television shows, video games, contemporary dance, and more. USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center is located at 119 South Main Street in Lancaster.
- Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill says it needs 50 – 10 to 14 pound turkeys to make sure its clients have a happy Thanksgiving! The deadline is November 10th. Turkeys can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 8:30 until 5 PM and Friday from 8:30 until 1 PM.