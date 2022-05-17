CN2 Digital Dashboard – National EMS Week, Doty Memorial Race & YC Job Fair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s National EMS Week and DHEC is showing its appreciation, the Mike Doty Memorial Race was a huge success and York County is hosting its job fair this week, May 18.



This is National EMS Week and here in South Carolina there are 272 EMS agencies and more than 11,000 emergency personnel. DHEC top officials say we owe a great debt to the thousands of EMS workers across our state who clock in every day unsure of what extreme circumstances they may have to face.

More than 300 runners dodged the rain this past weekend during the Detective Mike Doty Memorial Run in Fort Mill, but they didn’t seem to mind getting wet. The run featured a 5K – a 10K and a Fun Run for the little ones.

Detective Mike Doty served the York County community for 12 years and was one of four deputies shot in the line of duty in January 2018. Doty was a big supporter of Keystone Substance Abuse Services and was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan Program coordinator for the sheriff’s office.



If you are interested in working for the York County government – there will be a job fair this Wednesday, May 18th from 10 AM to 1 PM at York Tech.

There will be 27 employers for you to meet at the Baxter Hood Center with your resume in hand and dress to impress.

Click on the picture for Job Fair Link.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority