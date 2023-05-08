CN2 Digital Dashboard – Motorcycle Safety Month & Springmaid Splash Trail Race

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is among law enforcement agencies across the county to bring awareness to National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

According to the latest statistics, in 2020 more than 55-hundred motorcyclists were killed in crashes nationwide with the average of being of 43.

Sheriff Barry Faile says Springtime brings out the motorcycles and encourages everyone to remember and brush up on the rules of the road.

SPRUSE PINE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Springmaid Mountain, which is a sister property to the Anne Springs Close Greenway, is holding the Springmaid Splash Trail Race and Camping Event.

The race will return to Springmaid Mountain in Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

It will take place on Saturday, August 5th.

Visit their website to get signed up.

