CN2 Digital Dashboard – Miracle Park Registration Open, Comporium’s Hosting Job Fair, Free Game Admission for Seniors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle League is looking for special people to play ball and Comporium is hiring and wants to meet you! And, 65 years and older residents can now watch Lancaster School Games for Free.

Miracle League of Rock Hill is now holding registration for the Fall Season.

Games will take place on Saturdays in September through November at Miracle Park.

Register today at cityofrockhill/prt.com or stop by in person to Miracle Park.

Miracle League at Miracle Park is an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities to play baseball.

You can sign up to be a buddy to a player, coach, announcer, umpire, “friend” to Homer the mascot, or general game day help.

Comporium is hosting a job fair this Thursday, July 21.

Positions are available in both the Rock Hill and Lancaster Contact Centers.

interviews are in person and must be scheduled. Just call the number on your screen to learn more.

The Lancaster County School District reminding those 65 years and up that they can enjoy all regular season sporting events for free.

Visit their website to apply to get you Gold Card and they’ll mail it to your home. They say it’s a super easy process and then just gather up your spirit wear and come out to some games.

