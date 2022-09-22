CN2 Digital Dashboard – MEETINGS TONIGHT: Jack & Jill of America and Race & Reconciliation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Jack and Jill and Race and Reconciliation of Rock Hill are meeting to encourage and empower.

The Upper Palmetto Chapter of Jack and Jill of America is a newly chartered chapter serving York and Lancaster counties.

This is a group of mothers with children between the ages of 2 to 19, devoted to raising the next generation of African-American leaders. The goal is to strengthen children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty.

There will be a Meet and Greet tonight, Thursday, September 22nd at the Cambria rooftop in Rock Hill from 6 to 9 PM

Race and Reconciliation Rock Hill is inviting you to join them at the Hermon Presbyterian Church at 446 Dave Lyle Boulevard tonight, Thursday, September 22, at 7 PM.

Stephen Turner will be sharing the story of the Freedom Riders.

The Freedom Riders were a group of 13 people who rode interstate busses into the deep south in 1961 to challenge the unlawful segregation of busses and bus stations.

There’s no information about a permanent space to tell the story of the Freedom Riders yet, but those in Rock Hill have applied for a grant from the National Parks Service to help.

