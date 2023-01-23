CN2 Digital Dashboard – Local Music Artist Wins Awards, Library Receives Funds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolinas Country Music Association Congrats to Rock Hill native and Fort Mill resident recording artist Greg Parrish who won two awards during the Carolinas Country Music Association’s yearly celebration.

Greg was named the Male Artist of the Year as well as Entertainer of the Year.

The Entertainer award is voted on by fans.

The Carolinas Country Music Association represents singers, songwriters, musicians, and other professionals in the country music industry.

The Lake Wylie Library Receives a $2,000 Rotary Club Donation. The money was given from the Lake Wylie Rotary Club and the donation will help in buying new children’s books for the Library’s collection.