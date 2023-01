ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, January 9th, is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The York County Sheriff’s Office just one of many agencies saying Thank You to those who protect and serve as well as the support they receive from the community.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are grateful for the generations of Deputies who have dedicated their lives to serving York County.

It’s estimated there are more than 11,000 police officers in South Carolina.