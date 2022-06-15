CN2 Digital Dashboard – June 14 Celebrates US Army and The American Flag

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – June 14 is the day of honor and celebration for founding of the US Army and the Second Continental Congress declared that the American flag would have 13 stripes and 13 stars representing a new beginning in 1777.

The Army is celebrating 247 years of defending our Nation since its establishment on June 14, 1775. The Army says its always a ready force that defends America around the world.

Flag Day is a time to recognize the symbol of freedom, hope, and opportunity that the American flag displays. It also honors those who have sacrificed and protected those values for the past 240 years.

