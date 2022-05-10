CN2 Digital Dashboard – It’s Older American Month and RH Schools Summer Camps

May is Older Americans Month in South Carolina.

In his proclamation, the Governor says The Palmetto State’s senior population continues to steadily grow and is expected the number to be nearly two million by the year 2035.

The the mission of the South Carolina Department on Aging is to help all people maintain their health and independence in later life.

The Rock Hill School District will offer its 2022 Exploration Summer Camp June 13th to June 30th Mondays through Thursdays at Saluda Trail Middle School.

During the camp students will take part in project-based learning which integrates art and core content knowledge with design and engineering practices.

This opportunity is FREE to current rising 5th through 10th grade students in Rock Hill Schools.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority