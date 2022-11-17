CN2 Digital Dashboard – Great American Smokeout, New Pay For Clover Bus Drivers

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is a day to encourage those to stop smoking and vaping.

South Carolina DHEC saying The Great American Smokeout shares the month of November with American Diabetes Month and Lung Cancer Awareness Month as doctors say these three things go hand in hand because smoking can cause type 2 diabetes and lung cancer.

Also, The Clover School Board has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers in an effort to address a nationwide school bus driver shortage.

The new starting salary will begin at 18-dollars per hour and extend up to 32-dollars and 80-cents for experienced drivers at the top of the scale. The district’s transportation director says the bump in pay shows how bus drivers play a meaningful role in the district.