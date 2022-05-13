CN2 Digital Dashboard – Gedney Wins SC Prestigious Award, FM Farmers Market Opens, YC Library Offers Summer Reads

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – L&C Railway’s Matt Gedney brings E&J Gallo Winery to Chester creating 500 new jobs, Fort Mill Farmers Market Season opens this weekend and the YC Library’s Convention hosting a comic convention next weekend.



Matt Gedney of the Lancaster & Chester Railroad has won the annual Ally Award by the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association for his role in securing E & J Gallo Winery in Chester County. This is the California company’s first East Coast facility. The $423-million project is expected to create nearly 500 new jobs. Gedney is the short-line railroad’s Chief Business Development Officer.

The Fort Mill Farmers Market will open it’s season this weekend, May 14, and run through October 29 each Saturday from 8:30 AM until 12:30 PM in Veterans Park in downtown Fort Mill.

Applications and information can be found on the Town’s website www.fortmillsc.gov.



The York County Library 3rd Annual LibraryCon 2022 will present a family friendly comic and pop culture convention on Friday, May 20th starting at 6:30 PM at the Main Library in Rock Hill.

The event will feature an author panel, games, a scavenger hunt, a comic book artist panel, food trucks and more.

