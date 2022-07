ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Foundation for Fort Mill Schools thanking such sponsors like Piedmont Medical Center, Domtar, Comporium and Founders Federal Credit Union for their contribution in donating $70,000 to the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools.

They say the money will help fund 94 Elementary Classroom libraries in the Fort Mill School District.

