FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Register now for the Fall Healthy Running Series for kids in Fort Mill.

The series start this September the 25th and will run through October 30th. The distance is different for each age group. the cost is $45 and the events are held at Walter Elisha Park. Visit healthykidsrunningseries.org to learn more and to register.

