CN2 Digital Dashboard – “Diabetes Run for Life” 5K

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The River Hills Lake Wylie Lions Club is hosting its first ever “Diabetes Run for Life” within the gated, lakeside community of River Hills in Lake Wylie.

The race will take place this Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

There will be two events, the 5K Run for Life beginning at 7:30 a.m. as well as a 1 Mile Family Fun Walk.

The race will help local kids with Type 1 Childhood Diabetes and send them to a camp to learn how to better navigate their condition while enjoying activities with other children with diabetes.

Sign-up on the River Hills Lake Wylie Lions Club website or social media pages.

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.