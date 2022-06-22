CN2 Digital Dashboard – Community Clean Up, Chic-Fil-A Closing and 5K Training Begins

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Community Cleanup is set for Saturday while Chic Fil A on Cherry Road in Rock closes for renovations. Don’t forget to lace up your shoes and begin training for the 5k in September.

The organization, Men on a Mission, is holding a Community Clean Up event this Saturday, June, 25th from 10 AM until 12 Noon. The group is calling on residents of the community to participates in the clean up. Plan to meet at Boyd Hill Baptist Church in Rock Hill at 9:45 in the morning. Refreshments will be provided afterwards at the church.

The very busy Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill will be closing this Thursday, June 23rd for reconstruction. The restaurant taking to social media saying they will transition to drive-thru service on Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the closing. The post says they are scheduled to reopen sometime later in the year. The Chick-Fil-A on Dave Lyle Boulevard is open.

The Rock Hill/York Airport also planning ahead for its now Annual Runway 5K and Kids 1 Mile run on the runway!

It will be Saturday, September 17th and is called the Fit 2 Fly 5K.

All are invited to come out and run or walk the 5500 foot runway.

There will even be a Kid’s 1 Mile run which helps raise money for the David Griffin Aviation Foundation.

