CN2 Digital Dashboard – Chester Police Basketball Camp, TEC Dowling Golf Tournament, & Winthrop Alumni Say Goodbye

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Police Department is holding its first ever Basketball camp for boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 17 years old.

The free event happening June 24th at the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center will give young athletes a chance to learn basketball skills and participate in team games, while also receiving a free lunch.

Department officials add registration is required, and you can do that by visiting the Chester Police Department Facebook Page.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Foundation for Fort Mill Schools is holding its 8th Annual TEC Dowling Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, June 12th at the Palisades Country Club.

Sign-ups are underway at the Foundation’s website and social media pages.

Dowling was the former Superintendent of the Fort Mill School District who passed away in January 2009.

The golf fundraiser will help the foundation which in turns supports the Fort Mill School District.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When several Winthrop alumni heard the university’s Wofford Hall is slated for future demolition and these ladies say they couldn’t let “their” dorm go without saying farewell.

This fun crew say they met on the first day of her freshman year saying Wofford was such a fun place to live providing good times, great memories and life-long friendships!

