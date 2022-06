CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County native is one of the 10 home cooks competing on an upcoming reality TV Show.

Bambi Daniels will be competing on the PBS reality show THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE described as series which celebrates the diverse cooks and cooking styles that make American food so unique and vibrant.

The new eight-part competition series premieres Fridays on PBS starting this Friday, June 24th.

