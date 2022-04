ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some disagreement within the Catawba Indian Nation concerning the proposed new seal.

Some citizens in the Nation are not sold on the newly proposed Seal in which the Executive Committee wants to change the seal to address intellectual property issues that have come up since the three Kings Casino began.

However, some don’t believe the council has the authority to adopt a new seal and will not be used until the General Council of the Nation ultimately agrees.

