CN2 Digital Dashboard – Carowinds’ new look for ride, Rock-The-Winds, Clover principal receives top state award

Carowinds is changing the color of one of its iconic roller coasters in time for the park’s 50th Anniversary. The Carolina Goldrusher now features a new 50th anniversary gold train.

The attraction will re-open later this season.

Carowinds is now open year-round on the weekends, but the start the 20-23 season sometime in March.

And, hundreds of gamers from around the Southeast are expected to participate in a new E-Sports tournament at Carowinds.

It’s called – Rock the Winds – and it will take place March 25 and 26 at Carowinds.

The competition was created by Visit York County – Winthrop University – and Carowinds – and will feature the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Games.

The prize pool is 4-thousand dollars.

Clover High School – The Clover High School Principal – Rod Ruth – recently recognized at the State House in Columbia along with the 2023 South Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals of the Year.