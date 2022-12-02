CN2 Digital Dashboard – Candlelight Tours, Photos with Santa and Winter Native American

Christmas Candlelight Tours will take place at Historic Brattonsville this weekend and next.

Christmas Candlelight Tours depict how people living on the Bratton plantation celebrated Christmas in 1852.

The dates are Saturday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 10th with timed-tours scheduled from 3 to 8:30 PM.

The Lancaster Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer with their Photos with Santa.

It will take place this Saturday, December 3rd from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.

The Lancaster Tractor Supply store is located at 593 Lancaster Bypass.

USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center will host its ninth Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival on Saturday, December 3rd from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Shop for beadwork, jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, and much more from a variety of artists.

The Native American Studies Center is located at 119 Main Street in Lancaster.