CN2 Digital Dashboard – Boston Marathon Local Runner and YC Library Expanding Reach

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In today’s Digital Dashboard one Tega Cay resident is taking the challenge of competing in the world’s oldest marathon. Plus, The York County Library is expanding opportunities to Carroll Park just in time for Summer.

Nation Ford High School shared on social media how proud they are of Jennifer Burriss from Tega Cay as one of several from the Tri-County competing in The Boston Marathon this past Monday, April 18th.

The foot race is the world’s oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world’s best-known road racing events with thousands lacing up their running shoes each year.



The York County Library is expanding its reach.

It will now be adding Carroll Park to its schedule starting Tuesday, April 26th.

Just in time for Summer, visits will occur every other Tuesday from 4:15 – 4:45 PM.

