ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Stop by for a cup of Hot Chocolate during the Rock Hill Christmas Parade Tomorrow, Friday, December 2.

Bethel Shelters will be selling Hot Chocolate beginning at 5:30 PM. It’s 5-dollars a cup with all proceeds benefitting Bethel Shelters.

You can pick up your cup at the Roasting Company, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, or First Presbyterian Church.