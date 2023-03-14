CN2 Digital Dashboard – Administrator of the Year, A Charter School renews Charter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carrie Bolin Clover High School’s Applied Technology Campus Principal of Clover High School has been named the 2023 South Carolina Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. Bolin has been the ATC principal for five years.

Riverwalk Academy is making its case to the Board of the South Carolina Public Charter School District to renew their charter.

The school says it’s excited to report it has fulfilled all the requirements for renewal for the next 10 years and their charter has been extended until 2034.