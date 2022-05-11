CN2 Digital Dashboard – Achievement Awards of a Local Sheriff and High School Junior

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard, Sheriff Max Dorsey receives South Carolina’s highest achievement as Sheriff and a Clover High School student receives prestigious award from the Air Force JRTOTC and the Air Force Association.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey has been named the South Carolina Sheriff of the Year by the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Sheriff Dorsey says he is quote honored to be named Sheriff of the Year by my peers, but the real praise goes to our staff at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Dorsey has more than 25 years of experience as a certified law enforcement officer.

Clover High School Junior Charles Bratton has received the prestigious Air Force JROTC and the Air Force Association’s Cadet Leadership Award.

Bratton beat out nearly 900 units and 31,000 juniors.

He will receive his award in Washington, D.C. in September.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority