CN2 Digital Dashboard 5-6-2022 Memorial Day Ceremony in York, National Nurses Week Appreciations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard the City of York is inviting you to join them in honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. And, it is National Nurses Week! SCDHEC is applauding nurses across the state.

It will be a day of Honor in the City of York! The City inviting the community to save the date on Sunday, May 29th for the 36th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event will begin at 3:45 pm with a tribute honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

County Veterans. 21 E. Liberty St., York, SC

Friday, May 6th kicks off National Nurses Week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is applauding the more than 78,800 licensed nurses across the state.

DHEC says this year’s celebration of these valued healthcare workers comes, of course, after nurses have spent the last two years on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State leaders say a simple THANK YOU can go a long way.



Bayada Home Health Care is celebrating nurses with a free lunch.

They will be serving nurses on Wednesday, May 11th from 11 AM – 1 PM with a food truck meal of authentic Jamaican Chicken at their location, 454 South Anderson Road in Rock Hill, across from York Tech.

